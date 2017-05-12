Moritomo stands to lose operating license, Osaka mayor says
Moritomo Gakuen will now lose its nursery school license because it can't secure enough qualified child care specialists to staff its Osaka city-based nursery school, Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Friday. "After an order to suspend operations is issued, the city will move forward with procedures to cancel permission for the school's operation," Yoshimura told reporters Friday evening.
