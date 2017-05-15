Michelin Releases Its Stars for Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, now has 76 Michelin-starred restaurants, with an additional 116 earning the Bib Gourmand recognition, designated for slightly more casual, affordable options. Aziz Ansari isn't the only Master of None star obsessed with food and dining : Turns out comedian Eric Wareheim co-owns a natural wine label called Las Jaras Wines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.