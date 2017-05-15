Michelin Releases Its Stars for Hokkaido, Japan
Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, now has 76 Michelin-starred restaurants, with an additional 116 earning the Bib Gourmand recognition, designated for slightly more casual, affordable options. Aziz Ansari isn't the only Master of None star obsessed with food and dining : Turns out comedian Eric Wareheim co-owns a natural wine label called Las Jaras Wines.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
