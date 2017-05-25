Meiji to slash output of Karl, limit snack to western Japan as sales dwindle

Shock waves buffeted fans of the long-selling corn puff snack Karl on Thursday after its maker, Meiji Co., said it will limit the flavors to two and pull it from shelves in eastern Japan beginning this summer. The company said from September, due to dwindling sales, it will only produce its two most popular flavors - cheese and light salt - at a factory in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture.

