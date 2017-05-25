Masculine Bandanna-Print Sandals - Bedwin & the Heartbreakers Joined...

Masculine Bandanna-Print Sandals - Be...

BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, a fashion label that's based out of Tokyo, Japan, collaborated with Teva, a footwear brand that boasts highly functional styles that are also stylish, to create a pair of bandanna-print sandals that are perfect for male consumers looking to stay cool. As the outsoles of the sandals are constructed from a patented "Float-Lite" material that allows them to cushion the wearer without weighing them down, they can be worn all day for a vast variety of purposes.

