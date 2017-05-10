Louis Vuitton Hosts Cruise 2018 Show ...

Louis Vuitton Hosts Cruise 2018 Show in Kyoto, Japan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

On Sunday night, Louis Vuitton privatized Shinbashi Street in the heart of Kyoto's medieval district to celebrate its cruise 2018 collection . Guests including Michelle Williams, Isabelle Huppert , Laura Harrier and Sophie Turner mingled with gaggles of geishas by lantern light, and top city officials gave speeches to mark the occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC