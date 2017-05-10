Louis Vuitton Collaborates With Kansa...

Louis Vuitton Collaborates With Kansai Yamamoto & Heads to Kyoto

Following up its collaborations with fragment design and Jeff Koons , Louis Vuitton recently teamed up with Japanese contemporary fashion designer KansaA Yamamoto. The designer provided traditional Japanese style prints for Louis Vuitton's upcoming 2018 Cruise collection.

Chicago, IL

