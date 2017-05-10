Louis Vuitton Collaborates With Kansai Yamamoto & Heads to Kyoto
Following up its collaborations with fragment design and Jeff Koons , Louis Vuitton recently teamed up with Japanese contemporary fashion designer KansaA Yamamoto. The designer provided traditional Japanese style prints for Louis Vuitton's upcoming 2018 Cruise collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC