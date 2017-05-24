Long taboo, expert says Japan must examine male infertility amid falling birthrate
In mid-December, when news emerged that the number of newborn babies in Japan in 2016 would likely fall below 1 million for the first time since the government started collecting data in 1899, it sparked a renewed debate on how to reverse the downtrend in the fertility rate. While the usual spade of issues dominated the policy talk - such as increasing state support for child care and reining in excessive overtime to help parental work-life balance - Danish pediatrician Niels E. Skakkebaek had a completely different perspective.
