LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kicking it in Japan
The four-wheeled tribute to the Maine-based retailer's iconic boot is rolling across land of the rising sun, visiting L.L. Bean's 25 stores in Japan. The first Bootmobile was created to coincide with LL Bean's 100th anniversary, and its popularity is giving Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile a run for its money.
