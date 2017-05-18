LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kickin...

LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kicking it in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The four-wheeled tribute to the Maine-based retailer's iconic boot is rolling across land of the rising sun, visiting L.L. Bean's 25 stores in Japan. The first Bootmobile was created to coincide with LL Bean's 100th anniversary, and its popularity is giving Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile a run for its money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC