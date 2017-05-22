LDP politician Onishi apologizes for ...

LDP politician Onishi apologizes for making dismissive cancer comment

Read more: The Japan Times

House of Representatives member Hideo Onishi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party apologized Monday for making a remark that denigrated cancer patients. Onishi admitted to saying cancer patients "don't have to work" at a May 15 meeting of the LDP's health, welfare and labor division, which was discussing measures to regulate passive smoking at restaurants.

Chicago, IL

