LDP politician Onishi apologizes for making dismissive cancer comment
House of Representatives member Hideo Onishi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party apologized Monday for making a remark that denigrated cancer patients. Onishi admitted to saying cancer patients "don't have to work" at a May 15 meeting of the LDP's health, welfare and labor division, which was discussing measures to regulate passive smoking at restaurants.
