Land Deal For Right-Wing Elementary School Plagues Japanese Prime Minister

Yasunori Kagoike, center, head of an ultra-nationalistic Japanese school operator, walks through the hallway after testifying before an upper house panel at the parliament in Tokyo, on March 23. On a back street in Osaka, the sound of schoolchildren floats out of Tsukamoto Kindergarten. A cuckoo clock and a stand of bamboo sit in front of the school building's orange facade - and Astro Boy, a cartoon figure, looks down from a window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.