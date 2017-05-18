Kosei Tanaka Drops, Decisions Angel A...

Kosei Tanaka Drops, Decisions Angel Acosta To Retain Title

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The fight lived up to the hype, as WBO light flyweight world champion Kosei Tanaka won a twelve round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger and power puncher Angel 'Tito' Acosta at the Ocean Arena in Nagoya, Japan. The scores were 117-110, 117-110, 116-111.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC