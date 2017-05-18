Kosei Tanaka Drops, Decisions Angel Acosta To Retain Title
The fight lived up to the hype, as WBO light flyweight world champion Kosei Tanaka won a twelve round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger and power puncher Angel 'Tito' Acosta at the Ocean Arena in Nagoya, Japan. The scores were 117-110, 117-110, 116-111.
