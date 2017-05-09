Keeping up with the Joneses, Edo style

The Edo Period is renowned for the flourishing of material culture - a time when major advances and innovations in Japanese folk crafts and design were prized by the burgeoning commoner class of Edo and Osaka. "The Golden Age of Mingei: Life and Beauty in the Edo Period," currently on exhibit at the Japan Folk Crafts Museum, showcases a wide range of Edo Period folk crafts , including textiles, ceramics, bamboo work, lacquerware and paintings.

