Japan's vets form teams to strengthen animal aid during natural disasters

A campaign is underway to create emergency response teams across Japan to provide aid for pets and livestock during natural disasters, following the establishment of such services in a number of prefectures. Formed in the wake of failures following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region, the Veterinary Medical Assistance Team, or VMAT - consisting of veterinarians and animal caretakers - was started to respond more effectively in times of need.

Chicago, IL

