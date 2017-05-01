Japan's ultra-luxurious new sleeper s...

Japan's ultra-luxurious new sleeper service offers $10,000 suites

LONDON - A train that's a contender for being the most luxurious in the world set off on its maiden journey on Monday. The Train Suite Shiki-Shima left Ueno station in Tokyo with 33 passengers on board for a four-day tour of north-east Japan and the stunning island of Hokkaido.

