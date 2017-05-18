Japan's Suga: strongly protested to North Korea on missile launch

Japan has strongly protested to North Korea about the ballistic missile launch it conducted on Sunday as Tokyo cannot tolerate its repeated acts of provocation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga leaves the prime minister's office after a news conference on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile, in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2017.

