Japan's Princess Mako to marry ocean-loving legal assistant

Princess Mako, the granddaughter of Japan's emperor, will marry an ocean-loving legal assistant who can ski, play the violin and cook. Japanese nuptials tend to be highly ritualized, especially for a royal family member, and the buildup to the wedding is likely to take time.

Chicago, IL

