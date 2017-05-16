Japan's Princess Kako to get married, report says
Princess Kako, the granddaughter of Japan's emperor, is getting married to an ocean lover who can ski, play the violin and cook, according to public broadcaster NHK TV. Kei Komuro, the man who won the princess' heart, was a fellow student at International Christian University in Tokyo, where Kako, 25, also graduated, NHK said.
