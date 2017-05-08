Japan's Nikkei loses momentum after strong rally, Sony climbs
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese equities dipped on Tuesday as the market ran out of puff after rallying to a 17-month high the previous day, though it was supported well by a confluence of factors like the significantly weaker yen. The Nikkei share average edged down 0.1 percent to 19,875.89.
