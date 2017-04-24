Japan's new luxury sleeper train by JR East debuts May 1
East Japan Railway's new luxury sleeper train providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste debuts May 1, with operator JR East on Wednesday giving members of the press test rides on the brand-new "Train Suite Shiki-shima". The dome cars, located at both ends of the 10-car train and the inside of which was shown to the media for the first time during Wednesday's rides, have large windows in the sides and ceilings and sofas allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the view as the train travels through mountain and coastal scenery.
