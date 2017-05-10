Japan's Korean community has high hop...

Japan's Korean community has high hopes for improved bilateral relations after Moon election

11 hrs ago

Leaders of Japan's Korean community welcomed the election of Moon Jae-in as South Korea's next president, saying the victory offers a chance to rebalance and reform Japan's often contentious relationship with its Asian neighbor. But they noted a host of thorny problems related to Japan's wartime history in Korea, such as the issue of Korean "comfort women," remain, meaning it could be a while before solid progress becomes visible.

