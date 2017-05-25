Japan's incredible shrinking monarchy

DEATH through overwork is considered to be such a feature of the workplace in Japan that there is a word for it: , or at least death in service, has to date been mandatory, since no provision exists in the Imperial House Law, which governs the monarchy, for voluntary retirement. That might seem a bit unfair on Emperor Akihito, an 83-year-old who has had prostate cancer and heart-bypass surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.