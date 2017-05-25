Japan's incredible shrinking monarchy
DEATH through overwork is considered to be such a feature of the workplace in Japan that there is a word for it: , or at least death in service, has to date been mandatory, since no provision exists in the Imperial House Law, which governs the monarchy, for voluntary retirement. That might seem a bit unfair on Emperor Akihito, an 83-year-old who has had prostate cancer and heart-bypass surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|Wed
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC