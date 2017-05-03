Japan's forces to be included in first change to post-war constitution
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday unveiled a plan to seek a first-ever change to the postwar constitution, bidding to see the revision go into force in 2020, a specific time frame not publicly mentioned before. In a video message to a gathering celebrating the 70th anniversary of the charter going into force, Abe, who is also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, proposed making explicit the existence of the Self-Defence Forces in the language of the war-renouncing constitution, which currently does not make any mention of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC