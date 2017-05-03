Japan's forces to be included in firs...

Japan's forces to be included in first change to post-war constitution

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday unveiled a plan to seek a first-ever change to the postwar constitution, bidding to see the revision go into force in 2020, a specific time frame not publicly mentioned before. In a video message to a gathering celebrating the 70th anniversary of the charter going into force, Abe, who is also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, proposed making explicit the existence of the Self-Defence Forces in the language of the war-renouncing constitution, which currently does not make any mention of it.

