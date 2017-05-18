Japan's Cabinet OKs bill to let Emper...

Japan's Cabinet OKs bill to let Emperor Akihito abdicate

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Japan's Cabinet has approved for legislative debate a bill to allow 83-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate. Akihito's desire to abdicate due to his age and health concerns has revived debate in Japan over the issue of imperial succession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC