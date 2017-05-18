Japan's Cabinet OKs bill to let Emperor Akihito abdicate
Japan's Cabinet has approved for legislative debate a bill to allow 83-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate. Akihito's desire to abdicate due to his age and health concerns has revived debate in Japan over the issue of imperial succession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC