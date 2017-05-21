Japan's Big Casino Plan Provokes Fury...

Japan's Big Casino Plan Provokes Fury in Rural Towns

Tokyo, Osaka and Yokohama are emerging as likely candidates for casino resorts under the Japanese government's new bidding framework, triggering criticism from smaller cities that say it undermines Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of reviving rural areas. Most global casino operators have indicated an interest in building resorts only in any of the three cities, given their relatively high population and proximity to major international airports.

Chicago, IL

