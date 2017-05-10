Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, US on North Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo, May 14, 2017, after South Korea's military said that North Korean had fired an unidentified projectile from a region near its west coast.
