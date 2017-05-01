Japanese send biggest warship to escort US supply vessel
Japan's navy has dispatched its largest destroyer to escort a US military ship off the Japanese coast amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula. Japanese media said the destroyer is set to escort the US supply ship in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo later on Monday in the first such operation since it passed controversial security laws allowing Japan's military a greater role in overseas activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC