Japanese send biggest warship to escort US supply vessel

Japan's navy has dispatched its largest destroyer to escort a US military ship off the Japanese coast amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula. Japanese media said the destroyer is set to escort the US supply ship in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo later on Monday in the first such operation since it passed controversial security laws allowing Japan's military a greater role in overseas activity.

