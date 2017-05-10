Japanese Pavilion in Venice presents ...

Japanese Pavilion in Venice presents a selection of three-dimensional works Takahiro Iwasaki

Takahiro Iwasaki was born in the Hiroshima Prefecture where he is also currently based. This solo exhibition presents a selection of three-dimensional works created using everyday familiar objects including towels, books, and plastic rubbish.

Chicago, IL

