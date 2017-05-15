Japanese Military Plane With Four Cre...

Japanese Military Plane With Four Crew Missing

Japan 's defence ministry sent planes and helicopters to search for a military aircraft with four crew members aboard that went missing earlier Monday, AFP reported. The LR-2 reconnaissance plane disappeared from radar near Hakodate airport on the northern island of Hokkaido while flying to pick up a patient in Hakodate at the request of Hokkaido 's governor, a ministry spokesman said.

