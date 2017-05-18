Japanese film crew shoots production about ragtime music in Sedalia -
Hiromi Saeki, left, the production coordinator for Bunkakobo Inc. , based in New York City, and her cameraman Yuichi Suzuki discuss the film they are making Thursday morning with Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation President Kathleen Boswell. The group was shooting a film about Scott Joplin and ragtime music at the Katy Depot for Nippon TV that will air this month in Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC