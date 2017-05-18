Japanese film crew shoots production ...

Japanese film crew shoots production about ragtime music in Sedalia -

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Hiromi Saeki, left, the production coordinator for Bunkakobo Inc. , based in New York City, and her cameraman Yuichi Suzuki discuss the film they are making Thursday morning with Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation President Kathleen Boswell. The group was shooting a film about Scott Joplin and ragtime music at the Katy Depot for Nippon TV that will air this month in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC