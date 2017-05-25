Japanese Comedian Cut From Gintama Movie After Drunk Driving Arrest
Earlier this month, comedian Galigali Galixon was arrested in Osaka for drunk driving. This summer, the live action version of Gintama , a film the comedian has a small role in, is slated to hit Japanese theaters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kotaku.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC