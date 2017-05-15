Japan top spokesman denies PM involved in another school scandal

Japan's top government spokesman denied on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had intervened to help an educational institution run by a friend get permission to set up a veterinary school in a state special economic zone. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile to reporters, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2017.

