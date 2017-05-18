Japan moves to allow emperor to retire

Ten months after Japan's octogenarian emperor indicated he wanted to give up the throne while he was still alive, the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved special legislation Friday that would allow him to abdicate. The bill, which will be considered soon by the full parliament, makes a one-time provision for Emperor Akihito, 83, to retire from the throne and be succeeded by his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

