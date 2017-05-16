Japan Is Set for Its Longest Run of E...

Japan Is Set for Its Longest Run of Economic Growth in a Decade

While Japan's failure to spur inflation continues to generate angst about the nation's future, gross domestic product data this week is likely to show that the economy has still managed to eke out five straight quarters of expansion. That would be the best run since 2006, during Japan's last period of political stability under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

Chicago, IL

