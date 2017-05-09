Japan, India look to strengthen defen...

Japan, India look to strengthen defense ties ahead of trilateral naval exercises with U.S.

Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley told his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada, in Tokyo on Monday that his country hopes to pursue a strategic partnership with Japan for regional peace and stability. His visit comes at a time of rising tension in the region, including territorial rows in the South China Sea and nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Chicago, IL

