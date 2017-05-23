Japan conducts first cross-government...

Japan conducts first cross-government tabletop exercise for North Korea missile threat

Monday

The Japanese government in late April conducted its first tabletop exercise for ministries and other organizations based on the scenario of a North Korean missile falling on Japanese territory, government sources said Monday. The exercise, aimed at ensuring smooth coordination between government offices, took place amid growing public concern over North Korea's repeated test-firing of ballistic missiles, many of which have fallen in the Sea of Japan.

Chicago, IL

