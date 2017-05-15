Japan civil group files complaint against government officials over Moritomo Gakuen scandal
A Japanese civil group on Monday filed a criminal complaint against officials involved in a dubious cut-price land deal between the government and the scandal-hit school operator Moritomo Gakuen. The complaint, filed with the Tokyo District Court, alleges that seven former and current officials of the Finance Ministry and the ministry's Kinki bureau illegally destroyed official documents on the shady land deal and shall be held criminally responsible.
