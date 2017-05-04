Japan, China to hold finance talks amid concerns on NKorea
Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso attends at opening session of the ADB annual meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan May 6, 2017. Photo: Reuters Japan and China will hold their first bilateral financial dialogue in two years on Saturday to discuss risks to Asia's economic outlook, such as the protectionist policies advocated by US President Donald Trump and tension over North Korea, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
