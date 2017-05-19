Japan cabinet approves bill to allow ...

Japan cabinet approves bill to allow emperor to abdicate

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Japan's cabinet approved a bill on Friday that would allow Emperor Akihito to step down, paving the way for the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in nearly two centuries. The 83-year-old emperor, who has had heart surgery and prostate cancer treatment, said in rare public remarks last year he feared age might make it hard for him to fulfil his duties.

