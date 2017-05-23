Japan anti-conspiracy bill clears low...

Japan anti-conspiracy bill clears lower house despite rights worries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc pushed a bill targeting conspiracies to commit terrorism and other serious crimes through parliament's lower house on Tuesday, despite fears the changes could allow police to trample civil liberties. Protesters shout slogans as they protest against an anti-conspiracy bill outside parlliament building in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2017.

