Is the sun setting on the U.S. imperium?

On May 1, the 19,500-ton helicopter carrier Izumo of the Maritime Self-Defense Force - Japan's largest post-1945 naval vessel - left the naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, to provide armed escort to a U.S. Navy supply ship off the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture. This marked the first operation by the MSDF to protect U.S. military vessels since the enactment of two new security laws in 2015 that loosened key constraints of the pacifist Constitution, allowing Self-Defense Forces personnel to guard vessels and weapons belonging to U.S. forces engaged in activities relating to the defense of Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.