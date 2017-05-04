Inside an underground nuclear bunker in Japan that's made to withstand war with North Korea
As North Korea shows off its nuclear missiles and tanks, some in nearby Japan are preparing for the worst. A growing number of Japanese people are building bunkers that could theoretically help protect them from nuclear warfare, Reuters reports .
