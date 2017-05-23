In message to North Korea, U.S. milit...

In message to North Korea, U.S. military shows off massive surveillance drone

Read more: The Japan Times

In what is likely a warning to nuclear-armed North Korea, the U.S. military on Wednesday showed off to media its Global Hawk surveillance drone, which is temporarily deployed to its Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo. The massive drone, with a wingspan of about 40 meters and a length of about 15 meters, can fly for long durations at altitudes higher than manned aircraft.

