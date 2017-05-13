How her dying father's lost recipe ma...

How her dying father's lost recipe made Hiroe Tanaka a millionaire

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

When Hiroe Tanaka's father died, he left behind something that would change her life: a recipe for fried meat on a stick. It was an act of love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Fri Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC