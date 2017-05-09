History of Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state
An emergency was declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington state after the partial collapse of a storage tunnel that contains rail cars full of radioactive waste. Officials detected no release of radiation and said no workers were injured.
