High prices put new condos out of rea...

High prices put new condos out of reach for average workers in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

With demand dampened by high acquisition costs, the number of new condos on offer across Japan in 2016 fell for the third year in a row, hitting the lowest level in 24 years. According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, 76,993 new condos were offered in 2016, down 1.4 percent from the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC