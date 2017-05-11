High prices put new condos out of reach for average workers in Japan
With demand dampened by high acquisition costs, the number of new condos on offer across Japan in 2016 fell for the third year in a row, hitting the lowest level in 24 years. According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, 76,993 new condos were offered in 2016, down 1.4 percent from the previous year.
