Hey hero guy, beat up thugs at this Japanese theme park

Hirakata Park, a theme park on the outskirts of Osaka, introduces service designed to help a man impress his partner The two young men have affected the sunglasses, spiked hair and garish clothing of "chimpira", the lowest-level of Japan's gangsters, and are stomping around the theme park looking for a spot of fun. They spot a young couple, arm-in-arm, and see their chance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.