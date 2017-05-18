Gov. Ricketts announces 2nd trade mis...

Gov. Ricketts announces 2nd trade mission to Japan

LINCOLN Today , Governor Pete Ricketts announced plans to lead a second international trade mission to Japan, nearly two years after his inaugural visit to Nebraska's number one direct foreign investor and third largest trading partner. Governor Ricketts shared details on the trade mission at Lincoln's Kawasaki plant while celebrating the opening of the company's new aerospace division.

