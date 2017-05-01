Global Hawks arrive at Yokota for 5-month deployment

An RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone landed at Yokota Air Base Monday night, marking the start of a five-month deployment to Tokyo. Five of the large military drones and 105 personnel from Detachment 1, 69th Reconnaissance Group, will fly out of the home of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force from May until October, the Air Force said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.