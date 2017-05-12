Gifu driver gets 30 months for traffi...

Gifu driver gets 30 months for traffic death caused by playing 'Pokemon Go'

Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

A man received 30 months in prison Thursday for causing the death of a woman in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, last August while playing "Pokemon Go" as he was driving. The Nagoya District Court ruled that 27-year-old Yusuke Okuyama from Toki in neighboring Gifu Prefecture was using his smartphone when his car hit a 29-year-old Vietnamese cyclist who was using a pedestrian crossing.

