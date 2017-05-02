Getting the most out of life, Paralympian and euthanasia advocate fulfills Japan travel dream
A Belgian Paralympic champion wheelchair racer and sometimes euthanasia campaigner expressed her delight at making her dream Japan visit a reality. Marieke Vervoort said in a recent interview in Tokyo she wanted to come to Japan ever since she started learning jujitsu when she was in her teens.
